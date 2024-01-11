en English
Human Rights

South Africa Condemns ‘Genocide’ in Palestine, Calls for Global Intervention

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:46 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 8:53 am EST
South Africa Condemns 'Genocide' in Palestine, Calls for Global Intervention

South Africa, a prominent voice in the global sphere against oppression, has unequivocally condemned the international community’s perceived apathy towards the Palestinian crisis. The nation’s representative at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in 2024 referred to the situation faced by Palestinians as a ‘genocide,’ an assertion that is bound to stir up global discourse.

South Africa’s Condemnation of Inaction

The South African envoy’s firm stance at the ICJ underscores the country’s historic advocacy for the oppressed—a legacy forged in its own struggle against apartheid. Labeling the situation as ‘genocide’ indicates a systematic and deliberate effort to annihilate a particular group—a terminology that carries a potent charge in international relations. The use of such a weighty term reflects South Africa’s mounting frustration over the world’s seeming inability to protect Palestinian rights and resolve the ongoing conflict.

320,000 Signatures in Solidarity

South Africa’s indictment of Israel for alleged genocide has drawn massive international support, with over 320,000 signatures backing the case. The country accuses Israel of breaching the UN Genocide Convention and demands the ICJ to mandate an immediate suspension of Israel’s military operations in Gaza. Highlighting the escalating scale of death and destruction in Gaza, South Africa has called for urgent measures to prevent a potential genocide.

South Africa and Israel: Divergent Narratives

South Africa attributes the death of over 23,000 people in the Gaza Strip to Israel’s sustained bombing campaign. Their legal team points to Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant’s comments about imposing a total blockade as part of a battle against ‘human animals.’ In response, Israel has dismissed the genocide accusations as unfounded and labelled South Africa’s stance as hypocritical. The ICJ is set to rule on potential emergency measures later this month, a decision that could have far-reaching implications for the region and beyond.

Human Rights International Relations Politics
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

