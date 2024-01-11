en English
Analysis

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 11, 2024 at 11:13 am EST
South Africa Charges Israel with Genocide at International Court of Justice

In a groundbreaking move, South Africa has lodged a lawsuit against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), accusing the latter of violating the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide. The hearings, scheduled for January 11 and 12, are taking place at the Peace Palace in The Hague, Netherlands. South Africa’s request for the court to order Israel to halt attacks on Gaza even before the case ruling marks a significant legal strategy.

South Africa’s Legal Offensive

The South African government’s application to the ICJ marks a major legal step against Israel for its military operations in Gaza, which South Africa alleges to be genocidal. The ICJ is expected to suggest provisional measures to safeguard the rights of Palestinians in Gaza. Israel, despite the serious allegations, has consented to participate in the proceedings.

The case is led by Professor John Dugard, a staunch critic of the so-called ‘global rules-based order’. The decision to bring the case to the ICJ follows a virtual BRICS meeting presided over by President Cyril Ramaphosa, which denounced the military assault against Gaza.

Allegations and Defenses

South Africa’s case accuses Israel of committing genocide through its military response to the Hamas attack, which resulted in the deaths of hundreds of Israeli civilians. The case references the Israeli use of blanket bombing and the disruption of food, water, and medicine supplies to Gaza. The historical context of the Genocide Convention and the ICJ’s past rulings are also drawn upon, emphasizing the infrequency of such cases.

Israel, appearing before the ICJ, has been accused of committing genocide in Gaza. South Africa alleges that Israel is breaching international law by carrying out and failing to prevent genocidal acts aimed at annihilating Palestinians in Gaza. The case adds to the growing international pressure on Israel to reduce or terminate its war against Hamas, which has caused over 23,000 casualties and rendered a large part of the enclave uninhabitable.

Anticipating the Outcome

The ICJ, established post World War II as the principal judicial body of the United Nations, has the authority to determine if states have perpetrated genocide. A verdict on the genocide question could take years, but the court is expected to rule on South Africa’s requested interventions within weeks. Israel, vehemently denying the allegations, argues that South Africa is criminally complicit with Hamas. Both sides have appointed judges to the bench, indicating the seriousness with which both parties are treating the case.

Analysis International Relations Law
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

