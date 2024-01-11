en English
Human Rights

South Africa Appeals to Israel to Prevent Forced Displacement of Gazans

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:45 am EST
The South African government has officially appealed to Israel, urging it to revoke measures that could lead to the forced displacement of residents in Gaza. This appeal emerges from serious concerns about the potential humanitarian impact and possible violation of international laws that such actions could precipitate.

South Africa’s Stand on the Issue

South Africa’s intervention underscores its unwavering commitment to international norms and human rights. By advocating for the protection of Gazan civilians, South Africa is echoing the international community’s scrutiny of Israel’s controversial policies towards Gaza. These policies have long been contentious and a focal point of global debate.

Request to Israel

The request made by the South African government implores Israel to contemplate the implications of its actions on the local population. It emphasizes the need for measures that would prevent any form of forced displacement, resonating with the broader international call for the respect of human rights and stability in the region.

Context of the Appeal

In its application to the International Court of Justice, South Africa has accused Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. The country’s lawyers have pleaded with the United Nations’ top court to order an immediate halt to Israel’s military operations. Furthermore, South Africa is seeking binding preliminary orders to compel Israel to cease its military campaign in Gaza, which, according to the health ministry run by Hamas, has resulted in the death of over 23,000 people.

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

