Courts & Law

South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at International Court of Justice

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:39 am EST
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at International Court of Justice

South Africa has accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza, bringing the case before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the primary judicial body of the United Nations. The accusation was presented during a media briefing outside the ICJ, and the public was invited to follow the coverage through SABC News. The South African government is seeking relief from the court in the form of a cease to Israeli military operations in Gaza and the unrestricted entry of humanitarian aid. The case is expected to have a long duration, but the court could impose provisional measures within weeks.

Unfolding Developments

The ICJ is composed of a panel of 15 judges, representing diverse geographical areas. The case has sparked divisions within Europe, with some countries supporting South Africa’s stance, while others oppose it. Israel, while confirming its representation at the court hearing, fears that the proceedings may further tarnish its international reputation. The Palestinian Ambassador to South Africa, Hanan Jarrar, stated that more than 23,000 Palestinians, 70% of whom are women and children, have been killed since October 7, accusing Israel of targeting kids and hospitals with incubators. On the other hand, Israeli Ambassador Regev highlighted that they are fighting against Hamas, not all Palestinians, and they do not intentionally harm innocent individuals.

American Standpoint

Amidst these developments, the US government reiterated its opposition to the ICJ hearing, with US State Department spokesman Matt Miller calling the allegations unfounded. He defended Israel’s right to self-defense against Hamas’ terrorist acts, also expressing Washington’s sentiment that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) need to do more to protect civilians. The Biden administration has condemned dehumanizing rhetoric on all sides.

The Road Ahead

Experts anticipate the court to swiftly impose provisional measures, similar to previous cases of this nature. However, proving genocidal intent could take years and be more challenging than obtaining provisional measures. As the world watches, the case serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the complexities involved in reaching a resolution.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

