en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Legal Showdown at the ICJ

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:39 am EST
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Legal Showdown at the ICJ

Outside the International Court of Justice (ICJ), anticipation hung heavy as the public awaited the momentous hearing on South Africa’s allegations of genocide against Israel. This international legal showdown, covered by SABC News, has been a focal point of public attention, not just in the involved nations but across the globe. The gathering was marked by the presence of the mysterious ‘2024 X Corp.’, the details of which remain enigmatic to the public.

South Africa v. Israel: A Case of Genocide?

In a historic move, South Africa has accused Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza region. The prosecution, led by Professor John Dugard, has presented a case steeped in international law, arguing that Israel’s military response to the Hamas attack in Gaza was genocidal in nature. The allegations include the Israeli use of blanket bombing, as well as the deliberate restriction of food, water, and medicine supplies to Gaza.

The ICJ: Balancing Act on a Global Stage

The ICJ, presided over by Judge Joan E. Donoghue, is now tasked with the delicate duty of deciding whether it has jurisdiction over this case. The court is expected to make an interim judgement soon. If it rules against Israel, actions ranging from demanding Israel to halt its inflammatory rhetoric to ceasing all military action could be ordered until the case is fully considered.

Global Repercussions and Expectations

While it could take years for the ICJ to make a final ruling, the case has already sent ripples across the international community. This is only the second instance of a state litigating the perceived atrocities of another, the first being Gambia taking Myanmar to the ICJ in 2019 for alleged genocide against the Rohingya. The global community awaits the court’s decision with bated breath, the implications of which could potentially reshape international relations and humanitarian law enforcement.

In conclusion, the gathering outside the ICJ, the involvement of the ‘2024 X Corp.’, and the global attention on this case underline the critical importance of this legal battle. As the world watches, the court’s decision could set a precedent for state accountability and the enforcement of international law.

0
Courts & Law Newsroom South Africa
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Courts & Law

See more
11 mins ago
Cork Gardaí Seize Weapons and Arrest Five in Major Operation
In a sweeping operation in Cork, gardaí made a significant seizure of an array of weapons and other items, in an investigation linked to recent violent incidents in Charleville. The operation was a response to a series of violent disorder and criminal activities that took place in December and January. Major Operation Unveils Arsenal of
Cork Gardaí Seize Weapons and Arrest Five in Major Operation
Ottawa Teen Charged with Double Murder in Targeted Shooting
16 mins ago
Ottawa Teen Charged with Double Murder in Targeted Shooting
Rising Demand for Mental Health Services Spurs Legal Advocacy and Proposed System Transformation in New York
18 mins ago
Rising Demand for Mental Health Services Spurs Legal Advocacy and Proposed System Transformation in New York
Death Row Inmate Thomas Creech Seeks Clemency: Diverse Opinions Emerge
13 mins ago
Death Row Inmate Thomas Creech Seeks Clemency: Diverse Opinions Emerge
Awaiting Judgment: Bishop Daniel's Rape Trial Verdict Deferred to January 26
13 mins ago
Awaiting Judgment: Bishop Daniel's Rape Trial Verdict Deferred to January 26
Manhunt Underway for Suspect in Easton Shooting Incident
15 mins ago
Manhunt Underway for Suspect in Easton Shooting Incident
Latest Headlines
World News
Sincere Hall Marks Return to Hull City with Scoring in Thrilling Draw
12 mins
Sincere Hall Marks Return to Hull City with Scoring in Thrilling Draw
Teen Isabella Strahan's Resilient Battle Against a Malignant Brain Tumor
12 mins
Teen Isabella Strahan's Resilient Battle Against a Malignant Brain Tumor
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. Soccer Team's Camp Amid Transfer Talk
12 mins
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. Soccer Team's Camp Amid Transfer Talk
U.S. Defender Emily Fox Signs with Arsenal in a Major Career Move
13 mins
U.S. Defender Emily Fox Signs with Arsenal in a Major Career Move
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
13 mins
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. National Team Camp Amid Chivas Guadalajara Transfer Talks
13 mins
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. National Team Camp Amid Chivas Guadalajara Transfer Talks
Immunis, Inc. Explores Longevity and Healthcare through Cellular Secretome Therapies
13 mins
Immunis, Inc. Explores Longevity and Healthcare through Cellular Secretome Therapies
AI Crafts Future MLB and NHL Teams for Utah Amidst Expansion Speculation
13 mins
AI Crafts Future MLB and NHL Teams for Utah Amidst Expansion Speculation
Adam Peters: The Coveted Asset in the NFL's General Manager Hunt
13 mins
Adam Peters: The Coveted Asset in the NFL's General Manager Hunt
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
13 mins
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
15 mins
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
2 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
2 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
3 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
5 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
5 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
6 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
6 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app