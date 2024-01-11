en English
Arts & Entertainment

Songer’s ‘Toxic’ Revival Hits U.K. Charts as Britney Spears Retires

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 11:09 am EST
Songer's 'Toxic' Revival Hits U.K. Charts as Britney Spears Retires

As the needle drops on a reimagined classic, an emerging hip-hop artist known as Songer has found his way onto the U.K. singles chart with a revival of Britney Spears’s hit, “Toxic.” Songer’s take on the pop anthem, now sitting at No. 46 on the chart, is a fresh spin with a rap overlay on the original track.

Britney’s ‘Toxic’ Gets a New Beat

Despite bearing the same name and music, the revamped ‘Toxic’ doesn’t credit Spears. The original song, released by the pop princess, soared to unprecedented heights of success, peaking at No. 1 in the U.K. The melody and lyrics of ‘Toxic’ have since been etched into the minds and hearts of legions of fans worldwide.

Songer’s Success and Spears’s Silence

With the potential to gain more traction, Songer’s ‘Toxic’ version is increasingly popular, especially online. It recently peaked at No. 60 on Spotify’s most-streamed songs in the U.K., registering over 100,000 plays in a single day. The rise in popularity of Songer’s take on ‘Toxic’ is occurring simultaneously with Spears’s public withdrawal from the music industry. Countering rumors of her record label preparing new material, Spears has resolutely expressed her disinterest in returning to music. In a clear statement on social media, she declared she would never make music again.

A New Era For ‘Toxic’?

As Songer’s ‘Toxic’ continues to climb the charts and Spears distances herself from the industry, the narrative of this iconic song could be entering a new chapter. Songer’s success, fueled by a loyal fanbase and a fast-growing online audience, is a testament to the enduring appeal of ‘Toxic.’ Yet, it also raises questions about the role of attribution in music and the potential for reinterpretation of classics in a rapidly evolving music landscape.

Arts & Entertainment Music United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

