SoftBank Readies for Investment Comeback in India as ByteDance Exits

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 11:17 am EST
As SoftBank, a significant player in technology investment and startup space, prepares to resume its investments in India by mid-2024, the tech world watches with bated breath. After a hiatus that spanned 18 months, marked by valuation corrections and internal consolidations, the company is keen to seize fresh opportunities amidst more realistic startup valuations.

SoftBank’s Renewed Focus on India

According to Sumer Juneja, head of India and EMEA at SoftBank Investment Advisers, the company is now firming up plans to back new-age companies and expand its portfolio in India. Juneja anticipates a surge in quality deal flow, particularly for growth investors, as early-stage deals have seen an upswing in the second half of 2023. In the words of Juneja, “In 2024, founders will come to terms with a reset in valuations and will be open to repricing themselves as they seek to grow and tap market opportunities.”

Eyeing a Strong Portfolio and Upcoming IPOs

SoftBank, which has invested around 11 billion in Indian startups since November 2018, is also preparing for the upcoming IPOs of its portfolio companies, including Swiggy, Ola Electric, and FirstCry. The company has gleaned lessons from past experiences and is considering leaving some returns on the table for retail investors. As part of its comeback strategy, SoftBank will stick to growth stage investments and will not compromise on quality and diligence.

ByteDance’s Exit and Impact on Indian Market

In other news, ByteDance, the world’s most valuable startup, is exiting the Indian market with the shutdown of its music streaming service, Resso, by the end of January. The Chinese tech company will provide full refunds for the remaining subscription fees. ByteDance had launched Resso in India, Indonesia, and Brazil in 2020 but faced a tumultuous environment in India, where several of its apps, including TikTok, were permanently suspended by the government over national security concerns.

Business India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

