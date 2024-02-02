Youth Councils Empower Under-18s in Policy Development

In a progressive move towards democratic inclusion and youth empowerment, local authorities have established youth councils, known as Comhairle na nÓg, across regions. These councils serve as platforms for individuals under the age of 18 to actively engage in policy-making and service development processes. From homelessness to cyber health, these councils encourage young voices to express their concerns and opinions on a broad range of issues that directly impact their lives.

Comhairle na nÓg Feeding into National Youth Parliament

Not confined to local governance, the efforts of these youth councils extend to the national level. They feed into the national youth parliament, Dáil na nÓg, ensuring a higher level of youth participation in governance. At Dáil na nÓg, selected members from the Comhairle na nÓg debate on significant challenges facing the youth. The issues range from climate change, mental health issues, gender identity to the creation of youth-specific facilities. The objective is to ensure the voices of the younger generation are heard at the highest levels of decision-making.

Empowering Youth through Active Participation

State Sen. Katie Muth launched the inaugural Youth Advisory Council in the United States, setting a precedent for youth involvement in policy-making on a global scale. The council, comprising over sixty 10th and 11th graders from high schools across Chester, Montgomery, and Berks counties, aims to provide students with a hands-on understanding of state government. Additionally, it offers a platform for them to express their perspectives and insights on issues affecting their communities and schools.

A New Era of Inclusive Governance

Their recommendations are delivered directly to Senator Muth and her team, fostering an active role for students in shaping policy initiatives. With plans to hold monthly virtual meetings, the council is set to advise on legislative and local priorities. This initiative not only promotes a deeper understanding of the political process among council members, but it also provides a unique opportunity for students to influence decision-making at the state level. The establishment of such councils marks the dawn of a new era of inclusive governance, where the youth are not just seen, but heard and their perspectives considered in shaping the policies that affect them.