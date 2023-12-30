en English
International Relations

Women Unite in Beirut: A Conference Advocating Resistance Movements

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:29 pm EST
A convergence of women from diverse backgrounds took place in Beirut, the heart of Lebanon, for a conference focused on supporting resistance movements. The assembly was designed to empower women and underscore their pivotal role in political and social battles. Participants not only exchanged ideas but also shared personal experiences, and deliberated strategies to bolster resistance efforts. The event served as a platform for unity and solidarity among women engaged in or backing resistance movements worldwide.

A Call for Global Solidarity

The Beirut women’s resistance conference witnessed a diverse assemblage of Lebanese Palestinian women and a delegation from Iran. Distinguished speakers at the event urged for international solidarity to back Palestinian women and children. They denounced the Israeli regime’s assaults on Gaza and southern Lebanon. Jamila Alamolhoda, the wife of the Iranian President, accentuated the role of influential women in defending oppressed women and children globally.

Mary’s Tears: A Focus on Gaza

Dubbed as ‘Mary’s Tears’, the conference was convened to discuss various facets of aiding Gazans. United Nations rapporteur on Palestinian affairs, Francesca Albanese, categorically condemned Israel’s actions in Gaza, terming them as ‘the barbarism of the century‘.

Lebanese Women: The Vanguard of Change

Women in Lebanon have been at the vanguard of mass anti-system protests, clamoring for an overhaul of the political system and denouncing discriminatory laws and religious courts. The demand for better prevention and application of a 2014 law to penalize battery, a national law for civil marriage, and the amendment of an age-old law governing citizenship, have been at the forefront. While the debate around women’s rights has gained momentum, activists contend that much needs to be done to address women’s issues. Women have been actively taking part in protests, advocating for a secular system and the abolition of religious courts. They are also pressing for enhanced protection against domestic violence and child custody rights.

International Relations Society
Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

