Wokha Police Host Painting Contest to Champion Road Safety

In a vibrant display of creativity and social responsibility, Wokha Police hosted a captivating painting contest on February 10th, at the Regimental School of DEF Wokha. The event, which coincided with the National Road Safety Month, aimed to inspire young minds to become champions of road safety.

A Canvas of Caution

As the sun cast its golden hues over the picturesque town of Wokha, the Regimental School of DEF Wokha buzzed with anticipation. The school's courtyard transformed into an open-air art studio, where budding artists from various schools assembled, brushes and palettes in hand. The theme for the day was clear and compelling: 'Be a road safety hero.'

K Soriso, the Additional Superintendent of Police, Wokha, emphasized the urgent need for adherence to road safety measures. In his address, he highlighted the alarming increase in road accidents, injuries, and fatalities, emphasizing that each casualty represented a preventable tragedy.

Soriso's words resonated with the young artists, who channeled their emotions onto canvas. Their artwork served as a stark reminder of the potential dangers lurking on the roads and the pivotal role each individual plays in ensuring safety.

Heroes on Canvas

The competition saw an outpouring of creativity, with each participant bringing their unique perspective to the theme. The judges were left in awe of the depth and thoughtfulness embedded in each artwork.

After much deliberation, Chumben Odyuo, a student of Don Bosco Higher Secondary School, emerged as the winner. His poignant painting depicted a young child guiding a group of pedestrians across a busy road, symbolizing the role children can play in promoting road safety.

Shanchobeni Yanthan and Tsanthungo Kinghen, both students of Regimental School of DEF Wokha, secured the second and third positions respectively. Their artworks were equally impactful, encapsulating the essence of the theme with remarkable finesse.

Celebrating Creativity and Consciousness

The winners and participants were felicitated with cash awards and certificates, acknowledging their efforts in spreading road safety awareness. As the event concluded, the atmosphere was thick with a sense of accomplishment and determination.

The painting contest not only served as a platform for artistic expression but also ignited a spark of responsibility among the participants. Inspired by the event, many pledged to spread the message of road safety among their loved ones and friends, hoping to make the roads a safer place for all.

As the day drew to a close, the artworks stood as silent sentinels, reminding everyone of their role in creating a safer tomorrow. The painting contest, in its essence, was more than just an event; it was a call to action, a rallying cry for road safety heroes.

In the heart of Wokha, a new breed of heroes emerged, armed not with capes and shields, but with brushes and a fierce determination to make a difference. Their mission? To champion road safety, one stroke at a time.