Watani Al Emarat Foundation and Emirates Society for Parent Care and Relief Sign MoU to Support Senior Citizens

In a significant step towards ensuring a robust support system for senior citizens, the Watani Al Emarat Foundation has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Emirates Society for Parent Care and Relief. This strategic collaboration seeks to foster community responsibility towards the elderly and provide them with comprehensive aid, fortifying the societal fabric of the United Arab Emirates.

Aligning Efforts for Common Goals

The primary objective of this MoU is to harmonize the efforts of both organizations to bolster and preserve the cultural identity and citizenship values intrinsic to the UAE. This agreement is a testament to the commitment of these organizations to stimulate societal development, reinforce social ties, and cultivate a profound sense of belonging and loyalty among community members.

Signing of the Agreement

The pact was signed by His Excellency Dherar Belhoul Al Falasi, Executive Director of Watani Al Emarat Foundation, and His Excellency Counsellor Ahmed Salem Sodin, Chairman of the Emirates Society for Parents Care and Relief, in a ceremony held at the Watani Al Emarat Foundation's headquarters in Dubai. Both leaders underscored their dedication to upholding national identity and humanitarian values, and to enhance the quality of life for senior citizens.

A Framework for Collaboration

The MoU sketches a blueprint for coordination and collaboration on projects and programs aimed at the care and relief of parents. This alliance promotes the exchange of knowledge and best practices, aiming to raise awareness about the crucial role of elderly care in maintaining societal stability and interconnectedness. It is a significant move towards ensuring that the elderly are not just cared for, but are also integral elements in the weave of the society.