Washington Honors Fallen Walla Walla Firefighter with Half-Staff Flags

Flags across Washington fly at half-staff on January 27, 2024, in honor of Ryan Pleasants, a 41-year-old Walla Walla Fire Department Engineer/Paramedic who tragically passed away in his sleep due to a significant cardiac event on January 7. This tribute, ordered by Governor Jay Inslee, marks the state's respect and mourning for a dedicated public servant.

Ryan Pleasants: A Life of Service

Ryan Pleasants dedicated his life to public service, working tirelessly as a Fire Engineer/Paramedic. His untimely demise leaves a void in the Walla Walla Fire Department, a testament to his indelible influence. His memory is honored, his service recognized, and his life celebrated as flags at all state agency facilities are lowered to half-staff.

Memorial Service and Procession

A public memorial service for Ryan Pleasants is scheduled for January 27 at 1 p.m. at the Walla Walla Community College Dietrich Activity Center. The service will be preceded by a procession involving over 25 apparatus from 17 different agencies, beginning at Walla Walla Fire Station 1 and ending at the college. The procession will take place between 11:30 a.m. and noon, prompting expected road closures and delays in downtown Walla Walla. However, the community is invited to watch the procession along the route.

Remembering Ryan Pleasants

The Line of Duty Death Memorial Service will also be livestreamed on the Walla Walla Fire Department's Facebook page, ensuring that those unable to attend in-person can pay their respects remotely. This collective mourning and celebration of Ryan Pleasants' life underscore the profound impact he made during his years of service, and the deep respect and gratitude the community holds for him.