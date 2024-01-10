en English
Society

Valentine’s Day Around the Globe: Celebrating Love Across Cultures

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:24 am EST
Valentine’s Day Around the Globe: Celebrating Love Across Cultures

Valentine’s Day, a ubiquitous celebration of love and affection, has transcended borders and cultures to become a global phenomenon. However, the day is not just about heart-shaped chocolates and romantic dinners everywhere. Different parts of the world have breathed their unique essence into this universal celebration, filling it with a diverse array of traditions, symbols, and practices.

Embracing Friendship and Love

In Finland, Valentine’s Day takes a turn towards camaraderie, aptly known as Ystäväpäivä or ‘Friendship Day.’ The emphasis here is on the celebration of friendships, with people exchanging small tokens of appreciation, a stark departure from the romantic undertones prevalent in many other cultures. A similar approach is seen in Mexico, where it is celebrated as the ‘Day of Love and Friendship,’ broadening the scope to include all forms of relationships.

Romantic Rites and Traditions

Spain, known for its passionate and effervescent culture, celebrates Valentine’s Day with the usual exchange of gifts and romantic dinners. But the country also has a separate day for love, Saint Dionysus Day on October 9, complete with parades and the tradition of Mocaorà – marzipan figures wrapped in handkerchiefs. In the Czech Republic, ‘The Day of Love’ is held on May 1, with couples visiting the statue of poet Karel Hynek Macha, and sharing kisses under blooming cherry trees, a symbolic act that merges romance with the beauty of spring.

Playful Exchanges and Bold Declarations

Denmark and Norway introduce an element of fun and playfulness into the mix. They have the tradition of exchanging ‘lover’s cards’ and ‘gaekkebrev,’ or joke letters. These letters lead to an Easter egg exchange based on the correct or incorrect guesses of the sender’s identity. Further south in Italy, the tradition of ‘La Festa Degli Innamorati’ is tied to the Goddess Juno, with the tradition of women seeing their future husbands on February 14, and the distribution of Perugina Baci chocolates. Verona, the city of Romeo and Juliet, takes the celebration a notch higher with four days of festivities including a love-letter writing contest and special dinner offers.

In South Africa, women boldly pin the names of their crushes on their sleeves, an act that harks back to ancient Roman traditions. Among the Asian countries, Japan differentiates chocolate gifts between ‘honmei choco’ for true love and ‘giri choco’ for obligation, while Taiwan is known for its opulent flower bouquets, with 108 roses signaling a marriage proposal. South Korea offers a unique celebration for singles with ‘Black Day,’ where individuals without a partner commemorate their singlehood by eating ‘jajangmyeon,’ a noodle dish with black bean sauce.

In the face of ever-changing societal norms and the increasing commercialization of the festival, the future of Valentine’s Day lies in its capacity to adapt and evolve. Yet, regardless of the transformations, the essence of the day remains constant – a celebration of love in its myriad forms, from romantic love to friendships and self-appreciation.

Society
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Society

