Uvalde Foundation Launches STOPNOW Patrols in Philadelphia to Safeguard Youth

In a proactive move to enhance urban safety, the Uvalde Foundation For Kids, established in the aftermath of the tragic Robb Elementary School shooting in 2022, has initiated the STOPNOW patrol program in Northeast Philadelphia. This initiative aims to provide a safer environment for young people by patrolling areas around schools and public transportation systems, with volunteers coming from as far as Texas to assist in the efforts.

Patrol Program Deployment

Following a concerning episode of violence in Northeast Philadelphia where eight teens were injured near a SEPTA bus station, the Uvalde Foundation For Kids announced the deployment of the STOPNOW patrols. This program, inspired by the Guardian Angels' anti-crime efforts in 1980s New York, sends volunteers to monitor school perimeters and SEPTA bus routes during key hours to deter violence and offer support to students. The foundation is currently recruiting additional volunteers for this critical mission, emphasizing the urgent need for community involvement.

Comprehensive Safety Measures

In addition to the patrols, the foundation has also unveiled a reward scheme, offering up to $1,000 for information leading to the capture of those responsible for recent violent acts. This initiative is part of the broader 'Crimes Against Students Program,' which seeks to address and mitigate violence in educational settings. The volunteers, who will don berets and uniforms for identification, are to undergo rigorous training, background checks, and drug screening to ensure the highest standards of safety and effectiveness in their roles.

The foundation's efforts to secure the safety of Philadelphia's youth have garnered attention, inviting individuals passionate about making a difference to join the patrol program. Interested parties are encouraged to reach out through email or phone to contribute to this vital cause. This initiative not only aims to prevent immediate threats but also to foster a sense of community and vigilance, ensuring a safer environment for students and residents alike.