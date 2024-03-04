Urgent Search for Missing 16-Year-Old Valery Lozano-Gomez in Tamarac, Florida

In a concerning development from Tamarac, Florida, authorities are intensively searching for Valery Lozano-Gomez, a 16-year-old girl reported missing since Sunday evening. Last seen in the vicinity of 9400 East Plum Harbor Way around 7:30 p.m., her disappearance has sparked widespread concern and a call to action for any information regarding her whereabouts.

Details of Disappearance

Valery Lozano-Gomez is described as a young girl with distinctive blonde hair and blue eyes, standing approximately 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing around 145 pounds. At the time of her last sighting, she was wearing a light purple shirt, black pants, and was carrying a green backpack, details crucial for the public to note in aiding her search. The Broward Sheriff's Office (BSO) has deployed Detective Chris Blankenship to lead the investigation, urging anyone with information to come forward and assist in locating Valery.

Community and Law Enforcement Response

The local community and law enforcement agencies have rallied together in the search for Valery, highlighting the urgency and significance of community involvement in such cases. The BSO has also provided a non-emergency contact number for those who might have seen Valery or have any information that could lead to her safe return. This collaborative effort underscores the critical role that timely public information and cooperation play in resolving missing persons cases.

How to Help

For those looking to assist, the BSO has made clear that any piece of information, no matter how small it may seem, could be pivotal in ensuring Valery's safe return. Detective Chris Blankenship is the primary contact for tips, available at 954-321-4268, with the BSO's non-emergency number also provided for additional avenues of assistance. The community's vigilance and responsiveness can make a significant difference in cases like these, where every moment counts.

As the search for Valery Lozano-Gomez continues, her disappearance serves as a poignant reminder of the vulnerabilities young individuals face and the imperative for communities to remain alert and supportive. The collective hope is for a swift and safe resolution, bringing Valery back to her family and friends who await her return with bated breath.