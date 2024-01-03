Unconventional Cat Funeral Sparks Controversy in Salé

In the bustling city of Salé, a peculiar event has captivated the attention of netizens far and wide. The daughter of the Deputy Mayor has recently held an unconventional funeral ceremony for her deceased cat, an act that has sparked a significant debate on social media platforms.

Unusual Display of Affection

The woman went to considerable lengths to honor her beloved pet. She received visitors for condolences, just as one would typically do for a human being. She didn’t stop there; she further organized a dinner and arranged for prayers to be recited in memory of her pet. All these gestures were her way of expressing her enduring affection for her cat.

A Mix-Up and a Spark of Controversy

However, the funeral was not without its share of misunderstandings. Some neighbors, upon receiving sweets that were distributed as part of the ceremony, initially believed they were attending a funeral for a human. They were taken aback to learn it was for a cat. This mix-up, combined with the unusual nature of the event, sparked a wave of surprise and controversy among netizens.

Debate on Social Media

The debate on social media has been heated, with many commenting on the propriety of such rituals being extended to an animal. While some appreciate the woman’s deep love for her pet, others question the need for such elaborate ceremonies for an animal. The story serves as a mirror, reflecting society’s evolving relationship with pets and the extent to which they are considered part of the family.