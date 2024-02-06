Ukraine-Born Miss Japan Gives Up Crown After Tabloid Exposes Affair with Married Man

Amidst a whirlwind of controversy, Karolina Shiino, the Ukraine-born beauty who made history as Miss Japan, has surrendered her crown. The 26-year-old's resignation surfaced merely two weeks after her crowning, following allegations of an affair with a married man, and heated debates over her heritage, which many claimed did not represent traditional Japanese beauty standards.

A Scandal Unveiled

A local magazine, Shukan Bunshun, released an exposé alleging that Shiino had been involved with a married influencer and doctor, whose identity remains undisclosed. Initial responses from the pageant organizers defended Shiino, asserting her unawareness of the man's marital status. However, as the controversy escalated, Shiino confessed to knowing about his marital status.

An Apology and a Resignation

Following her admission, Shiino issued a public apology for her actions and for misleading her supporters. She requested the pageant organizers to accept her resignation from the title, an action they subsequently agreed to. The Miss Japan title will remain unoccupied for the rest of the year, a first in the history of the pageant.

Identity and Standards of Beauty Under Scrutiny

Shiino, who became a naturalized Japanese citizen in 2022, has faced continual challenges in being accepted as Japanese, a topic she addressed upon her victory. The controversy surrounding her crowning and subsequent resignation has invigorated ongoing discussions about national identity and beauty standards in Japan. Shiino's European descent sparked debates about whether she was 'too European' to represent Japan, despite having lived in the country for more than 20 years.