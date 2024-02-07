UK Countryside Tainted by 'Racist Colonial Legacies', Report Claims

The British countryside, often considered a serene escape and a symbol of national heritage, is under scrutiny. A recent report submitted to the UK Parliament by the Wildlife and Countryside Link, a coalition of wildlife charities, asserts that these verdant landscapes bear the marks of 'racist colonial legacies'. The report contends that such legacies create hurdles for ethnic minorities in accessing these green spaces.

The 'White Space' Perception

An overarching issue addressed in the report is the perceived dominance of 'white British cultural values' in the management and use of the countryside. It argues that the perception of the countryside as a 'white space' actively discourages ethnic minorities from utilizing these areas. This perception, according to the report, arises from the historic underrepresentation and lack of visibility of ethnic minorities in rural areas and the narrative of the countryside in popular culture.

A Rights-Based Approach

The report urges a 'rights-based approach' to accessing green spaces. It proposes a legally binding target to ensure that everyone, regardless of their ethnic background, has access to a green space within a 15-minute walk from their home. This approach aims to democratize access to nature and counteract the effects of systemic racism and inequality in the UK.

Colonial Legacy and Environmental Crisis

The report goes beyond accessibility issues and delves into the historical context. It discusses the role of Britain in the European colonial project as a major contributor to the current climate and nature crises. The report links the exploitation and erasure of indigenous rights and knowledge during the colonial era to the ongoing environmental challenges faced globally.

Looking Ahead

The report supports broader claims about systemic racism's links to climate change, with further evidence to be issued in a report and recommendations by MPs in spring 2024. The investigation into 'rural racism' follows initiatives by groups like Muslim Hikers to make rural areas more welcoming to minority communities. Richard Benwell, head of Link, emphasizes the need to overcome the barriers faced by people of color in accessing natural spaces, underlining that nature should be accessible to everyone.