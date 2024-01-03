en English
Human Rights

Uber Driver’s Compassionate Act for Intoxicated Passenger Goes Viral

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:31 pm EST
Uber Driver’s Compassionate Act for Intoxicated Passenger Goes Viral

In a digital age where viral videos frequently stir controversy, a heartening incident caught on a Ring camera has managed to captivate the TikTok community, eliciting waves of positive reactions. The video, shared by a passenger named Allie, captures an extraordinary act of kindness by an Uber driver, who went beyond his professional duties to assist an intoxicated Allie locked out of her home.

Uber Driver to the Rescue

The video reveals the driver, name undisclosed, communicating with Allie’s friend through her Ring camera. He meticulously describes Allie’s condition and physical state, stating that she is slightly inebriated and inadequately dressed for the weather, showing a keen sense of responsibility and concern for his passenger’s well-being.

Finding a Solution

As the footage unfolds, we witness the driver’s problem-solving skills at work. Under the guidance of Allie’s friend, who is remotely connected through the Ring camera, the driver locates a lockbox containing a spare key. This discovery enables Allie to safely enter her home, preventing a potentially distressing situation.

Viral Response and Praise

The TikTok video showcasing this compassionate deed quickly gained traction, amassing nearly 3 million views by Wednesday. It sparked an outpour of commendations for the driver’s empathetic conduct. Many viewers expressed the wish to reward him for his exemplary behavior. The video also encouraged some to share their personal anecdotes of receiving unwavering support from Uber drivers in various circumstances, highlighting the unexpected yet invaluable assistance these service providers can offer.

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

