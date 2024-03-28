Tunnel to Towers, Barstool Sports Aid Slain NYPD Officer Diller's Family

Following the tragic loss of NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller, who was fatally shot in Queens while on duty, two renowned organizations, Tunnel to Towers and Barstool Sports, have come forward to support his bereaved family. Officer Diller, who dedicated three years to serving his city, is survived by his wife, Stephanie, and their 1-year-old son, leaving behind a legacy of courage and sacrifice.

Advertisment

Unwavering Support in Times of Tragedy

Frank Siller, CEO of Tunnel to Towers, alongside Dave Portnoy, CEO of Barstool Sports, made appearances on "Fox & Friends" to announce their commitment to aiding Officer Diller's family. Siller shared a poignant conversation with Stephanie Diller, reassuring her of the nation's support and Tunnel to Towers' vow to pay off the family's mortgage. This gesture underscores the foundation's dedication to assisting the families of law enforcement officers who pay the ultimate sacrifice.

A Nationwide Movement of Solidarity

Advertisment

Barstool Sports, known for its community involvement, launched a campaign selling NYPD merchandise to raise funds for the Diller family, with Portnoy promising to match the contributions. This initiative, which quickly amassed $1.5 million, reflects a broader effort to acknowledge and support the men and women in blue. Such acts of generosity illustrate the collective desire to stand by those who serve and protect, even in the face of peril.

Heroes Never Forgotten

The arrest of Guy Rivera, the suspect in Officer Diller's shooting, along with Lindy Jones, the vehicle's driver, has brought some semblance of justice, yet the void left by Diller's absence remains profound. New York City Mayor Eric Adams highlighted the dangerous realities law enforcement officers face daily. The support from Tunnel to Towers and Barstool Sports not only provides financial relief but also sends a powerful message of gratitude and remembrance for Officer Diller's bravery.

As the community comes together to honor Officer Jonathan Diller's memory, the actions of Tunnel to Towers and Barstool Sports serve as a beacon of hope and solidarity. Their efforts remind us of the importance of supporting those who have sacrificed everything for our safety, ensuring that heroes like Officer Diller are never forgotten.