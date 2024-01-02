Treehouse Expands Driver’s Assistance Program to Bolster Support for Foster Youth

In a significant move to bolster the support for youth in foster care, Washington state’s preeminent nonprofit, Treehouse, has broadened the services provided by its pivotal Driver’s Assistance program. Effective July 10, 2023, the program has extended its coverage to include costs associated with car tab renewals, gas cards, comprehensive auto insurance, and car maintenance. These additions dovetail the existing provisions for driver’s education, licensing and testing fees, and liability car insurance.

Legislative Backing Fuels Expansion

The expansion of the program was fueled by revised language in the Washington State Legislature’s transportation budget during the 2023 legislative session. The Driver’s Assistance program, since its inception in 2017, has offered significant support to over 1,800 youth navigating through the challenges of the foster care system.

Eligibility and Impact

Eligibility for the program is defined by age and dependency status. Individuals aged 15-20 with an open State or Tribal dependency case in Washington, including those in Extended Foster Care, qualify for the assistance provided. The program has been hailed by its beneficiaries for its profound impact on their lives, mitigating financial strain and facilitating essential daily activities such as commuting to work and grocery shopping.

Treehouse’s Mission and Reach

Treehouse’s mission is to equip foster children with the opportunities and resources necessary to chase their dreams and achieve independence. The organization collaborates with more than 6,700 youth in foster care, their caregivers, educators, and social workers, advocating for systemic changes to elevate the outcomes for these youth.