Social Issues

Treehouse Expands Driver’s Assistance Program to Bolster Support for Foster Youth

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:34 pm EST
Treehouse Expands Driver’s Assistance Program to Bolster Support for Foster Youth

In a significant move to bolster the support for youth in foster care, Washington state’s preeminent nonprofit, Treehouse, has broadened the services provided by its pivotal Driver’s Assistance program. Effective July 10, 2023, the program has extended its coverage to include costs associated with car tab renewals, gas cards, comprehensive auto insurance, and car maintenance. These additions dovetail the existing provisions for driver’s education, licensing and testing fees, and liability car insurance.

Legislative Backing Fuels Expansion

The expansion of the program was fueled by revised language in the Washington State Legislature’s transportation budget during the 2023 legislative session. The Driver’s Assistance program, since its inception in 2017, has offered significant support to over 1,800 youth navigating through the challenges of the foster care system.

Eligibility and Impact

Eligibility for the program is defined by age and dependency status. Individuals aged 15-20 with an open State or Tribal dependency case in Washington, including those in Extended Foster Care, qualify for the assistance provided. The program has been hailed by its beneficiaries for its profound impact on their lives, mitigating financial strain and facilitating essential daily activities such as commuting to work and grocery shopping.

Treehouse’s Mission and Reach

Treehouse’s mission is to equip foster children with the opportunities and resources necessary to chase their dreams and achieve independence. The organization collaborates with more than 6,700 youth in foster care, their caregivers, educators, and social workers, advocating for systemic changes to elevate the outcomes for these youth.

Social Issues
Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

