Trans-identifying Male Found Having Sex with Female Inmate at Washington State Women's Prison

In a recent incident at the Washington Corrections Center for Women, 35-year-old Bryan Kim, now known as Amber Faye Fox Kim, was discovered engaging in sexual activity with 25-year-old inmate Sincer-A Marie Nerton. This occurrence has brought to light the state Department of Correction's gender-inclusion policy and its implications.

Advertisment

Incident Details and Policy Overview

During a routine check within the facility's medium security unit, a corrections officer discovered the two inmates in a compromising situation, leading to an infraction against the facility's rules. Kim, who transitioned to a female identity, had been transferred to the women's prison in February 2021, under the DOC's gender-inclusion policy aimed at ensuring equitable treatment of transgender, intersex, and gender non-binary individuals.

Legal and Ethical Considerations

Advertisment

Washington's Department of Corrections emphasizes the prohibition of consensual, non-coerced sexual activity among inmates, aligning with the Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA). However, the incident has sparked a debate on the effectiveness and ethical considerations of housing transgender inmates in gender-aligned facilities, with both parties involved in the incident claiming the interaction was consensual.

Response and Policies Under Scrutiny

The DOC's statement highlighted their commitment to the safety and equitable treatment of all individuals in their care, detailing their comprehensive housing assignment process for transgender and non-binary inmates. This includes a thorough mental health assessment and consideration of safety for both the individual and those housed at the facility. Nonetheless, this event has raised questions about the balance between individual rights and overall inmate safety, prompting a closer examination of correctional policies regarding transgender inmates.

As the situation unfolds, the implications of this incident extend beyond the immediate parties involved, challenging existing policies and prompting a broader discussion on the rights and safety of transgender individuals within the correctional system. It underscores the ongoing debate around gender identity, inmate rights, and the complexities of implementing inclusive policies in a correctional setting.