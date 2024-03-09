Tragic Losses Unite Mothers in Successful Push for Vermont Gun Storage Law

When tragedy struck twice, two mothers channeled their grief into advocacy, leading to significant legislative change in Vermont. Emily Hackett Fiske and Representative Alyssa Black, both of whom lost sons to suicide facilitated by unsecured firearms, spearheaded a campaign that culminated in the enactment of comprehensive gun storage legislation. Their efforts highlight the intersection of personal loss and public policy, illustrating how individuals can drive significant societal change.

The journey began in the aftermath of unspeakable personal tragedies for Emily Hackett Fiske and Alyssa Black. Fiske's son, Ryan, took his life with an unsecured firearm at just 12 years old, a loss that propelled her into the realm of gun safety advocacy.

Similarly, Black's experience of losing her son Andrew to suicide after he purchased a handgun with ease led her to seek public office, aiming to prevent such incidents from recurring. Their shared experiences and determination to make a difference brought them together, forming a powerful alliance in the fight for stricter gun storage laws.

Legislation and Victory

Their advocacy efforts bore fruit in July, when Vermont passed a law that introduces criminal penalties for irresponsible gun storage, mandates a 72-hour waiting period for gun purchases, and enables family and household members to petition courts for temporary gun removal.

This legislation represents a significant step forward in gun safety, aiming to reduce the likelihood of impulsive suicides and accidents involving firearms. The law stands as a testament to what can be achieved when personal tragedy is transformed into collective action for the greater good.