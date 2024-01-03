Traditional Masculinity Maintains Its Hold in Popular Perception of Sex Appeal

The idea of a sexy man has long been dictated by popular culture and media, with a persistent focus on traditional beauty standards and physical attributes. Despite the emergence of fresh aesthetics like indie sleaze and the himbo look, icons of conventional masculinity, such as Patrick Dempsey, People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive 2023, stand as testament to the enduring allure of classic beauty ideals.

Unchanged Standards of Male Beauty

Psychologist Lara Ferreiro and sociologist Erick Pescador Albiach propose that societal preferences for male beauty have not significantly deviated from the norm. The aesthetic features most valued continue to be those associated with virility and strength. Traditional icons of masculinity persistently dominate the media, reinforcing the notion that these are the defining traits of a ‘sexy man’.

The ‘Feminist Man’ and Masculine Appeal

Alongside the classic masculine figure, another idea has begun to surface – the ‘feminist man’. Described as empathetic and respectful, this archetype appears to challenge traditional standards of masculinity. However, Pescador posits that the feminist man does not necessarily align with the conventional image of masculine sex appeal, which remains the preference.

Media’s Role in Shaping Beauty Standards

Despite a shift towards valuing sensitivity and emotional intimacy, as seen in modern dating trends and the preference for intelligence and captivating life stories, mainstream outlets like People magazine still gravitate towards traditional choices. These platforms cater to commercial tastes and broader audience appeal, often avoiding controversy by adhering to established norms. The role of pop culture and media in shaping perceptions of beauty and desirability cannot be underestimated. Prominent figures in the entertainment industry, such as actors, models, and musicians, play a significant part in defining societal images, potentially paving the way for gradual changes in the acceptance of diverse expressions of masculinity and femininity.