Tokyo Disneyland's Haunted Mansion Reopens with Gender-Inclusive Greeting

In a move that echoes the spirit of inclusivity, Tokyo Disneyland's Haunted Mansion has reopened its doors with a revised introduction, bidding adieu to the gendered term 'Ladies and gentlemen'. This shift aligns with Disney's ongoing commitment to eliminate gendered language from various park announcements.

A Haunting Transformation

The Haunted Mansion, a beloved fixture at Tokyo Disneyland since its inception in 1983, recently underwent a refurbishment. As part of this renovation, the iconic Ghost Host's greeting was updated. The phrase 'Ladies and gentlemen' has been erased from the introduction, marking a significant stride towards gender inclusivity.

Disney's Commitment to Inclusivity

Disney's efforts to remove gendered terms from announcements began in 2021. Since then, fireworks announcements and regular in-park announcements at Disneyland and Walt Disney World have undergone revisions. As of July 2022, Walt Disney World Cast Members were instructed to address guests as 'friend' instead of using gender-specific terms like 'sir' or 'ma'am'. This change reflects Disney's dedication to creating an environment where everyone feels welcome and included.

A New Era of Inclusive Entertainment

The removal of 'Ladies and gentlemen' from the Haunted Mansion's introduction is more than just a linguistic adjustment. It symbolizes a broader cultural shift towards inclusivity and respect for diverse identities. As Disney continues to revise its language, it sends a powerful message: everyone is welcome in the magic kingdom, regardless of gender.

In conclusion, the Haunted Mansion's reopening at Tokyo Disneyland is not just about new sights and sounds; it's about fostering an inclusive environment. By removing gendered language, Disney is taking a stand for inclusivity, ensuring that all guests feel seen, heard, and valued.

