Tirso Cruz III Steps Down from FDCP Chairmanship, Cites Personal Reasons

In a surprising development, the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) has announced the resignation of its chairman, Tirso Cruz III, effective March 1, 2024. Citing personal reasons for his departure, Cruz's resignation has sparked speculation about his potential successor and the future direction of the FDCP under new leadership.

Advertisment

The announcement, confirmed by FDCP's technical consultant Jose Javier Reyes, has led to widespread speculation about who will fill the significant void left by Cruz. While rumors suggest that Reyes himself might be considered for the role, he clarified that these speculations hold no credibility until an official appointment is made by the Palace. In the interim, Rica Arevalo has been appointed as the officer in charge, steadying the ship until a new chairperson is officially announced.

Impact on FDCP's Future Projects

Cruz's resignation comes at a critical time for the FDCP, which has several key projects and initiatives underway. Among these are the Full Circle Lab Philippines and the Student Film Assistance Program Cycle 1 of 2024, both of which were spearheaded by Cruz and are vital for the development of Philippine cinema. The transition in leadership raises questions about the continuity and execution of these programs, which are crucial for nurturing new talent and enhancing the country's film industry.

The film industry has reacted with a mix of surprise and concern to the news of Cruz's departure. As stakeholders speculate on the impact of this change, the focus remains on ensuring the FDCP continues its mission to support and develop the Philippine film industry.