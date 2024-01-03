en English
Society

TikTok User’s Unexpected Visitors Spark Viral Saga and Sniffies Discussion

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:21 pm EST
A TikTok user going by the name of mizdeeliving found herself in a peculiar situation that has since gone viral. In a series of videos, she documented the unexpected arrival of individuals at her apartment, apparently there to meet up with someone via the hookup platform, Sniffies. The first of these encounters involved a man dressed in an Amazon uniform, seemingly at the wrong address.

Unusual Encounters

The situation took a twist when another man arrived, explaining he was there for a meetup organized through Sniffies. This map-based platform, known for its explicitness and use of body part images as profile pictures, is a popular site for arranging hookups. Unlike Grindr, Sniffies does not have a downloadable app due to its explicit content, only accessible through its website or web app.

Going Viral and Safety Measures

mizdeeliving, caught unaware by these visitors, took to TikTok to share her experiences. The videos quickly gained traction, sparking amusement, concern, and support from the online community. After multiple men showed up at her door, she installed a Ring doorbell camera for safety. In a bid to understand the situation, she created an anonymous profile on Sniffies, discovering that her neighborhood was a popular location on the platform.

Reactions and Responses

While some viewers made light of the situation, joking about her becoming a Sniffies ambassador, others commended her handling of the situation. There were no hints of judgment or homophobia in her responses. Queerty, an LGBTQ+ media outlet, has reached out to mizdeeliving and Sniffies for further comments, thus taking the viral saga to a new level of public discourse.

Society
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

