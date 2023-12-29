en English
Society

TikTok Experiment Spotlights iPhone-Android Rivalry in Dating Scene

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:02 pm EST
TikTok Experiment Spotlights iPhone-Android Rivalry in Dating Scene

In a recent social experiment conducted on TikTok by user Travjbarnett, the ongoing rivalry between iPhone and Android users was brought into the spotlight. The experiment posed an intriguing question to random women: would their rating of a ‘perfect 10’ man change if he owned an Android phone? The intent behind this question was to uncover the perception of iPhones as a status symbol, immediately identifiable by their unique blue text bubbles and superior camera technology.

A Spectrum of Reactions

The responses from the women varied greatly. Some stated that an Android phone would indeed lower the man’s rating significantly due to the green text bubbles and perceived inferior photo quality – suggesting a rating as low as three. However, not all women were swayed by the type of phone. Some did not view the phone as a dealbreaker, with one woman even mentioning that her boyfriend uses an Android.

Reflecting Broader Trends

This social experiment echoes a larger trend as revealed by a 2020 study. The study found that among over 1,500 singles surveyed, a staggering 70 percent preferred dating iPhone users. Moreover, having Apple products in one’s photos could increase match odds on dating apps by up to 76 percent. Conversely, other brands seemed to lower the chances of a positive match. BlackBerry devices, in particular, were found to be especially detrimental to dating prospects.

Tech’s Influence on Perception

The 2020 study was conducted by researchers who created fake profiles with identical faces and bios, differing only in the tech brand featured in their photos. This clearly illustrates how technology, and the brands we align ourselves with, can drastically influence perceptions. Interestingly, despite the strong brand loyalty towards iPhones especially among Gen Z, Android holds 71% of the global market share compared to Apple’s 29%. This disparity underscores the ongoing debate and the inherent biases that exist within it.

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
