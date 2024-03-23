This Nonprofit is Helping Schoolchildren in Nigeria’s Makoko Slum But There’s Need for More

Living in Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy and the largest black country on earth could be difficult: about half of the country’s population of 220 million is multi-dimensionally poor. This means the number of multidimensionally poor people in the country is more than the combined population of Belgium, Ghana, the Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland, Luxembourg and Latvia. Basic infrastructure like good roads, clean water, and constant electricity are luxuries that are absent in many parts of the country.

Makoko: The Lagos in Lagos

Now, imagine living in a slum where the basic Nigerian standard of living is luxury. Welcome to Makoko. Makoko is a water-front slum in the heart of Lagos, the commercial nerve centre of Nigeria.

The settlement is estimated to be home to around 250,000 people. Here, the living conditions are not just difficult, but chaotic, dire and life-threatening. The irony of Makoko is that the settlement is only a few kilometres away from Marina and Victoria Island, the financial centres of Lagos—nearly all commercial banks in the country are headquartered in these two locations. The settlement is also not far from the oil and gas companies’ headquarters in Victoria Island.

A drone shot of Makoko. Credit: CodeForAfrica

In Makoko, shanties are built on a dirty river. There are hardly any toilets or any form of convenience, as the residents defecate on the river, which they swim and birth in. The poverty in Makoko is palpable. Children walk around naked and barefoot, looking unkempt and malnourished. For a visitor, the first encounter is usually the stench from dirty water, which should have gone to the sewage, that literally blocks the nose and could cause immediate nausea. There are primary and nursery schools, but most are in shacks and are unsafe. Children sit on the floor to learn because either the chairs are not enough or there are none; there are hardly any learning materials.

A Nonprofit is Providing Help

While the situation is disheartening, nonprofits are rising to the occasion, and one of them is Family Bond Helping Foundation. On Friday, March 22, 2024, Family Bond Helping Foundation distributed school uniforms, footwear, writing materials, school bags, and food to pupils of schools in the slum.

The pupils, drawn from three schools in the settlement (Wesley Nursery and Primary School and two others), numbered over 360. Most of the pupils, all from poor homes in the slum, had no school uniforms, writing materials, or school bags; they looked malnourished and in dire need of help.

Juliet Ihiabe is the president and founder of Family Bond Helping Foundation. Speaking to journalists after the event, she described the condition in the schools and the entire settlement as dire and explained that the urgent need for help motivated her and the foundation’s team to gather resources and provide the assistance they did to the pupils.

“Our organisation is a faith-based NGO and our sole aim is to reach out to the less privileged, starting with the elderly. We offer the elderly medical care and clothing and we have done that on many occasions in different locations. We also give grants to indigent women to start up small-scale businesses to help their families. For the underprivileged students, we offer as much as scholarships to them,” Ihiabe said.