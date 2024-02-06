The No-Blame Approach: A Counterintuitive Bullying Intervention Achieves High Success Rates

An 11-year-old boy, Ben, sat quietly with his head hung low, a palpable aura of distress emanating from him. His downtrodden demeanor signaled a familiar yet distressing issue - bullying. His case was handled by Bettina Dnervaud, the co-founder of the Swiss initiative 'Hilfe bei Mobbing', who employed a counterintuitive method to address the problem - the No-Blame Approach.

The No-Blame Approach: A Ray of Hope

Developed in the early 1990s in the UK, the No-Blame Approach has been a beacon of hope for bullied children, boasting an impressive 87 percent success rate in halting bullying, usually within weeks. The approach, rather than punishing the bullies, encourages them to be part of the solution.

Using a 30-point checklist, Dnervaud confirmed that Ben's situation was not merely a conflict but a serious case of bullying. A confidential dialogue was initiated between Ben and a trusted teacher, revealing severe bullying incidents that included physical abuse and cyberbullying.

Initiating Change: Fostering Empathy and Respect

A meeting was called, comprising a group of students that included the bullies and supporters. The group was unaware that the meeting was about Ben. The collective brainstorming that ensued led to the development of several solutions to halt the bullying. Follow-up meetings were conducted to ensure the implementation of these solutions and cessation of bullying.

The No-Blame Approach aims to shift the social dynamic in schools, fostering empathy and respect among students. It seeks to transform the bullies from tormentors into protectors, thereby changing the narrative.

Switzerland's Bullying Crisis

Despite being ranked number one in bullying according to a 2018 PISA study, Switzerland lacks specialized offerings to address this grave issue. Bullying, Dnervaud notes, is not tied to specific victim characteristics but can lead to long-term harm such as depression and anxiety.

While the No-Blame Approach may have limitations in cases of severe and prolonged bullying, sometimes necessitating the involvement of authorities, it has proved to be a valuable tool in counteracting bullying. Other successful programs include the Olweus Bullying Prevention Program, KiVa, and Positive Action.

Ben's story concludes on a positive note, with the bullying ceasing following the intervention. It serves as an example of the effectiveness of the No-Blame Approach in real-world scenarios, offering hope to victims of bullying.