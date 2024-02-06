The Last Salute: Remembering Dale Albrecht, a Pillar of Wausa Community

The small town of Wausa, Nebraska, prepares to bid farewell to one of its most esteemed residents, Dale Albrecht, who passed away at the age of 92 on February 3, 2024. A service to remember and celebrate a life well-lived is scheduled for February 7 at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. The Reverend Judy Carlson will officiate the ceremony. Subsequent to the service, a burial is planned at Magnet Cemetery, with the date to be announced later.

A Life Dedicated to Community

Born on May 3, 1931, near Randolph, Dale lived a life steeped in agriculture, dedicating his time to farming and various agriculture-related vocations. His love for the land was only surpassed by his love for his community. Dale's active involvement in several community organizations like the Magnet Fire Department, the Masons, and the Shriners, bore testament to his firm commitment to his town and its people.

Legacy of a Family Man

Married to Mary Ann Georgia Anderson for 66 years, Dale was the patriarch of a large family that included 11 children. He will be remembered for his steadfast work ethic, his love for music, and his kind, fun-loving nature that brought joy to those around him. His memory will continue to live on through his children, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, a great-great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, and a brother-in-law. Dale was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann, his parents, two sons, a son-in-law, and other family members.

Final Farewell

As the town of Wausa readies to say its final goodbye, visitation is scheduled for February 6 at Thabor Lutheran Church. The arrangements have been entrusted to Brockhaus Funeral Home. Dale's passing leaves a void in the community he loved and served, but his memory will forever echo in the hearts of those who knew him.