The Great Gender Divergence: Gen Z's Unprecedented Political Divide

Generation Z, those born from 1997 onwards, are showing a significant political divide along gender lines, a phenomenon now referred to as the Great Gender Divergence. This divide is more pronounced than in any previous generation, and social media is thought to be playing a significant role in amplifying this global gender divide.

The Rise of the Great Gender Divergence

Recent research studies have brought to light that young men and women are increasingly adopting different political attitudes and beliefs. This divergence, dubbed the Great Gender Divergence, suggests that boys and men from Generation Z are more likely to believe that feminism has done more harm than good. Around one in four UK males aged 16 to 29 believe it is harder to be a man than a woman. This shift in attitudes towards feminism and gender equality among young men is a clear indication of the growing political and ideological divide.

The Influence of Social Media

Social media has a significant role in shaping the views of young men, particularly regarding issues of gender and identity. Social media influencers like Andrew Tate and author Jordan Peterson have found favor among young men, offering a perspective that often contrasts with the progressive views of young women. This divergence is also reflected in the differing perceptions of 'toxic masculinity' and feminism between young men and women, further highlighting the polarization and hardening of attitudes among young people.

Implications for Future Generations

The findings of these studies could have long-term implications for political and social dynamics. The backlash against feminism, the rise of the MeToo movement, and the exposure of rape culture are contributing factors to the hardening attitudes among young people. As Gen Z women in the U.S. are now 30 percentage points more liberal than their male counterparts, according to a Financial Times analysis of Gallup data, this significant divide has potential to cause real fractious division among Gen Z on social issues and norms, particularly concerning gender relations and toxic masculinity.