Pets

The Great Dog Deception: Viral TikTok Showcases Rottweiler Disguised as Labrador

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:08 pm EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 2:53 pm EST
The Great Dog Deception: Viral TikTok Showcases Rottweiler Disguised as Labrador

A TikTok video that has taken the internet by storm reveals a dog owner’s clever ruse to outsmart her landlord’s strict pet policies. The video, posted by user moosie.pooh, depicts how she transformed her Rottweiler pup into a seemingly harmless black Labrador before moving into her new apartment. Since its upload, the video has captivated millions, clocking upwards of 4.5 million views.

Masterstroke of Disguise

As per the video, the Rottweiler puppy arrived earlier than expected, necessitating swift action by the owner to comply with the landlord’s breed-specific restrictions. The owner skillfully concealed the Rottweiler’s characteristic rust-colored eyebrows, which are a dead giveaway of the breed, making the pup look like a black Labrador. The video has sparked considerable conversation around breed restrictions in rental properties, which often blacklist certain breeds perceived as aggressive or large.

In a follow-up comment on the post, the owner revealed that her subterfuge had been successful. It has been over two years since the incident, and the landlord remains oblivious to the dog’s true breed. The video has resonated with many other pet owners who shared similar experiences of disguising their dogs’ breeds to circumvent housing restrictions.

Pets Society
Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Pets

