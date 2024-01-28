The Evolution of Sex Advice Columns: A Reflection on Cultural Shifts and The Internet

In the early '90s, Dan Savage began his Savage Love column, a pioneering beacon in the landscape of sex advice. Now, three decades later, the fabric of sexual queries and discussions has dramatically transformed, a testament to cultural shifts and the proliferation of information. Savage's observation that contemporary questions have evolved from basic topics like butt plugs to more nuanced concerns around situational ethics regarding sex, encapsulates this sea change.

A Shift in the Sexual Landscape

As the internet flooded our lives, the nature of sexual understanding broadened. Sexual diversity, a concept once shrouded in mystery and taboo, was laid bare by the rise of porn tube sites. Savage acknowledges the role these sites played in expanding the sexual lexicon of the masses. However, while they offered a glimpse into the vast tapestry of human sexuality, they also raised new questions about ethics, consent, and boundaries in sexual encounters.

Advice columns have long served as cultural benchmarks, subtly influencing social norms around human sexuality. Tristan Taormino, another renowned sex advice columnist, echoed Savage's sentiments. While acknowledging an enduring interest in topics like anal sex and BDSM, Taormino also emphasized the persistence of basic questions, particularly due to limited sex education. This demonstrates how advice columns, while mirroring societal changes, also spotlight the persistent gaps in our understanding of human sexuality.

The Evolution of the Medium

The advent of the internet not only changed the nature of queries but also revolutionized the medium itself. Many columnists, adapting to the changing times, migrated to audio and video formats, reaching out to their audience in more immersive ways. Yet, the traditional written sex advice column persists, bearing testament to its timeless appeal. Despite the transformations, new generations continue to seek advice on an infinitely varied array of personal issues, marked by the unique challenges of their times.