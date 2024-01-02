The Debate Over Inclusive Language: Insights from Australia and Great Britain

Recent developments in Australia and Great Britain are reflecting an increasing push towards inclusivity, with a specific focus on language used in official documents and public communication. In Australia, the Anti-Discrimination Act of 1977 in New South Wales is under review, with suggestions indicating a possible shift from gender-specific terms like ‘brother’ and ‘sister’ to the more inclusive term ‘siblings’. This proposal aligns with broader efforts to accommodate the perspectives of LGBT activists. Critics, however, contend that these changes might erase traditional familial structures and alter the English language.

Language Changes in Australia

Australia has disclosed plans to prohibit gendered language such as ‘brother’ and ‘sister’ in the state of New South Wales. This initiative is part of a modernization effort to revise the Anti-Discrimination Act of 1977. Feminist lobbyists are advocating for the preservation of female-only zones and the denial of access for transgender-identifying males. The Australian Department of Home Affairs has also announced significant amendments to the Subclass 482 visa program, expanding Temporary Residence (TR) to Permanent Residence (PR) pathways by the end of 2023. These policy adjustments aim to offer Temporary Skill Shortage (TSS) visa holders more opportunities for permanent residency, thereby contributing to Australia’s workforce and economy.

Inclusion Initiatives in Australia

A petition has been launched calling for gender-inclusive changes to the wording of the Australian constitution. The petition argues that the current phrase ‘all men’ fails to represent a diverse and inclusive society and proposes an amendment to change it to ‘all people’ to acknowledge the rights and dignity of every individual, irrespective of their gender. The action plan also aims to increase the representation of culturally and linguistically diverse people in the public sector to 15.5% and promote an inclusive work culture. All public sector agencies are responsible for working towards this target. The Government of Western Australia acknowledges the traditional custodians throughout Western Australia and their continuing connection to the land, waters, and community.

Methodist Church’s Inclusive Language Guide in Britain

Meanwhile, in Great Britain, the Methodist Church has released an ‘Inclusive Language Guide’ advising against the use of gendered terms such as ‘husband’ and ‘wife’. Instead, the guide recommends the use of non-gendered alternatives to reflect the diversity of relationships. The guide also suggests substituting ‘neurodiverse’ for ‘insane’. These suggested linguistic changes form part of a larger debate on language and inclusion, leading some to fear the potential elimination of the word ‘family’ from common use.

In conclusion, as societies evolve and become more inclusive, the debate about language and its role in representing these changes continues. How we navigate this space will undoubtedly influence our collective future.