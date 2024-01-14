en English
Society

The Cost of Excessive Photography: Personal Stories and Expert Insights

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:23 pm EST
In the age of smartphone ubiquity, the world has seen a shift towards excessive photography, largely driven by the desire to share life’s moments on social media platforms. This growing obsession has not only redefined our social interactions but has also brought about a string of negative consequences. To illustrate this point, the article shares the personal experiences of individuals who have faced conflicts and dangers due to their excessive photo-taking habit.

Personal Anecdotes: The Impact of Excessive Photography

Sophia Mnema, a resident of Dar es Salaam, shares a distressing incident where her act of photographing her late aunt in her coffin sparked a family conflict. The relatives took offense at her action, leading to her being ostracized. On the other hand, Timotheo Robbin, also from Dar es Salaam, narrates his terrifying experience of being attacked and robbed after taking photos in a bar. His story serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers of indiscriminate photography.

Professional Voices: Understanding and Combating the Habit

The article also features insights from professionals who shed light on the reasons behind this obsessive habit and suggest ways to set clear boundaries. Ms Pennina Gondo, a sociologist, highlights the need to understand the motivations driving the constant urge to capture every moment. She emphasizes setting clear boundaries to ensure that the act of photography does not overshadow the experience itself.

Ms Saudia Mahamoud, a psychologist, advocates for practicing mindfulness and exploring alternative means of expression to counter the impulse to photograph incessantly. Mr Sebastian Josephat, another psychologist, suggests taking accountability for one’s actions and creating mental images as strategies to break the habit of excessive photography.

Living in the Moment: The Need to Prioritize Experiences

The overarching theme of the article is the importance of being present in the moment and prioritizing meaningful experiences over the compulsion to document everything through a camera lens. The stories and expert insights underscore the need to strike a balance between capturing memories and living them, fostering a more mindful and satisfying existence.

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

