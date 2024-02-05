Tacoma's PTAG Seeking Applications for Open Positions

The Parking Technical Advisory Group (PTAG) in Tacoma, Washington, has announced it is seeking applications for three open positions. These positions are intended for candidates who are active users of Tacoma's transportation system and can commit to a two-year term, from December 2023 to December 2025.

PTAG's Role and Responsibilities

The PTAG plays a crucial role in the city's transportation system. It is responsible for reviewing current parking policies, assessing their impact on transportation users, and making recommendations to the City Manager. The recommendations can range from policy changes to the introduction of new administrative policies. The group's primary objective is to manage city-owned parking resources efficiently, effectively, and equitably. It achieves this by leveraging quality data and seeking input from the community.

The Importance of Diversity

Co-Chair of the PTAG, Steph Farber, emphasized the importance of understanding the post-pandemic changes in downtown parking needs and the evolving requirements of curb users. Farber also stressed the value of diversity within the PTAG. The group encourages applications from underrepresented groups such as BIPOC, LGBTQ individuals, people with disabilities, seniors, youth, immigrants, and refugees. This diversity helps ensure a wide range of perspectives is considered when making decisions.

Application Process and Deadlines

PTAG meetings are held monthly, with no meetings in January and July. These meetings can be attended both in-person and virtually. Applicants who are selected must complete legal training provided by the Washington State Office of the Attorney General within 90 days of their appointment. The deadline for application submissions is 5 PM on February 22, 2024. Candidates should submit their applications to Rachel Barra or the designated email address. The applications will be evaluated by the PTAG chair and co-chair, followed by interviews and recommendations to the City Manager.