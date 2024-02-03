SuperThank: Harnessing Gratitude to Transform the Social Economy

In the throbbing heart of Portland, a beacon of gratitude has been lit by social entrepreneur Jefferson Smith. Confronting personal challenges and bouts of depression, Smith found his life's purpose crystallized through the lens of gratitude. This profound realization led him to co-found SuperThank, an organization that seeks to address a glaring 'market gap' in the social economy—the lack of appreciation for the often underrecognized members of our society, such as mail carriers, teachers, nonprofiteers, and volunteers.

SuperThank: Unleashing the Power of Gratitude

Co-founded with Michelle Jones, Tim Marcroft, and other likeminded individuals, SuperThank pioneers gratitude storytelling events, where individuals can publicly express their appreciation. Operating on the dual engines of donations and volunteers, SuperThank goes a step further, offering coaching and advice to presenters, thereby facilitating the articulation of gratitude.

Gratitude: A Booster for Individual Well-Being

Scientific research corroborates the potent effects of gratitude on individual well-being. It has been linked to improved mood, enhanced sleep quality, fortified immunity, and reduced instances of depression and anxiety. SuperThank harnesses these benefits, serving as a countermeasure to the inherent human tendency to adapt and overlook favorable conditions.

Envisioning a Grateful Society

Smith, whose career has been steeped in public service and pro-democracy initiatives, envisions a world where gratitude is ingrained into all societal systems. SuperThank's activities, ranging from 'FlashThanks' to 'Gratitude Ambushes' and 'the Airing of Grievances,' aim to institutionalize gratitude as a form of non-material compensation that remains etched in memory long after it has been expressed.

SuperThank's journey is a testament to the transformative power of gratitude. It invites us to challenge the status quo, shifting from a culture of entitlement to one of appreciation. As we navigate through times of unprecedented change, SuperThank serves as a reminder of the profound impact of a simple 'thank you'.