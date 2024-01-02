en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Society

Supa Cent Reveals Details of Turbulent Breakup with Rayzor Breaux

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:20 pm EST
Supa Cent Reveals Details of Turbulent Breakup with Rayzor Breaux

Raynell ‘Supa Cent’ Steward, a popular social media influencer and founder of The Crayon Case, has broken her silence on her recent breakup with former fiancé, Rayzor Breaux. In a detailed Instagram video, Supa Cent recounted their tumultuous relationship, revealing that it was often marred by physical confrontations. She affirmed that these confrontations were not one-off incidents but a habitual issue that plagued their relationship.

Public Brawls and Private Agonies

Supa Cent clarified that their separation was not the result of a ‘little scuffle.’ Instead, it stemmed from Rayzor’s disregard for the public nature of their disputes. She detailed an incident where a roadside argument spiralled out of control, culminating in a physical altercation. Rayzor, she recounted, dragged her back to their car, an act she found reprehensible, considering the potential visibility of the encounter.

The Impact on Family

Supa Cent’s disappointment was not confined to the personal loss she suffered. She expressed concern about the impact of the breakup on her children, who had formed a close bond with Rayzor during their nearly three-year relationship. Reflecting on her past, she acknowledged her own aggressive behavior in previous relationships and her ongoing efforts to change, which included seeking therapy.

The Public Breakup

While Supa Cent initially aimed to handle the breakup privately, circumstances propelled her to share news of the split publicly. Rayzor, according to Supa Cent, was keen on a ‘public breakup,’ stating that their relationship wouldn’t be truly over until it was announced on social media. In response to Supa Cent’s revelations, Rayzor Breaux posted and later deleted a controversial Instagram post about the breakup. He subsequently apologized and hinted at a desire for reconciliation while denying any harm caused to Supa Cent.

0
Society
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

School Board Unveils Comprehensive Transition Program for Incoming Students

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Kaitlyn Bristowe Confronts Online Bullying and Rumors, Advocates for Kindness

By Rizwan Shah

California Launches Ebony Alerts; Baker Commodities Inc. Battles AQMD

By Geeta Pillai

Camila Batmanghelidjh: A Kaleidoscope of Colour and Champion for Children, Passes Away at 61

By Mazhar Abbas

Clubhouse Atlanta: Redefining Employment for Individuals with Mental H ...
@Health · 7 mins
Clubhouse Atlanta: Redefining Employment for Individuals with Mental H ...
heart comment 0
Reality TV Dating Shows: A Shift Towards Older Singles

By BNN Correspondents

Reality TV Dating Shows: A Shift Towards Older Singles
Illinois’ Human Remains Protection Act: A Step Towards Historic Rectification

By Waqas Arain

Illinois' Human Remains Protection Act: A Step Towards Historic Rectification
The Lodge of Hope: A Beacon for the Homeless in the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe

By Olalekan Adigun

The Lodge of Hope: A Beacon for the Homeless in the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe
2024 Veteran Event Schedules and Services Announced by Various Organizations

By María Alejandra Trujillo

2024 Veteran Event Schedules and Services Announced by Various Organizations
Latest Headlines
World News
Kennedy Appoints Controversial Anti-Vaxxer Bigtree as Campaign's Communications Director
39 seconds
Kennedy Appoints Controversial Anti-Vaxxer Bigtree as Campaign's Communications Director
William Loiry's 'SECOND CHANCES': An Inspirational Guide to a Better 2024
44 seconds
William Loiry's 'SECOND CHANCES': An Inspirational Guide to a Better 2024
Cincinnati Bengals vs Cleveland Browns: A Pivotal NFL Encounter
47 seconds
Cincinnati Bengals vs Cleveland Browns: A Pivotal NFL Encounter
Basketball League Current Standings: Indiana and Sioux Falls Lead East and West
49 seconds
Basketball League Current Standings: Indiana and Sioux Falls Lead East and West
OU Athletes Jayda Coleman and Billy Bowman Jr. Announce Engagement Amidst Successful Seasons
1 min
OU Athletes Jayda Coleman and Billy Bowman Jr. Announce Engagement Amidst Successful Seasons
John Urah Ikani Endorsed by BDF for Dekina Local Government Chairmanship
1 min
John Urah Ikani Endorsed by BDF for Dekina Local Government Chairmanship
CPI (M) Secretary Calls for More Suitable Ships in Meeting with Director of Shipping Services
2 mins
CPI (M) Secretary Calls for More Suitable Ships in Meeting with Director of Shipping Services
Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans Brace for Decisive Clash: AFC South Title at Stake
2 mins
Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans Brace for Decisive Clash: AFC South Title at Stake
Lawsuit Alleges Autoimmune Injuries from Gardasil HPV Vaccine
2 mins
Lawsuit Alleges Autoimmune Injuries from Gardasil HPV Vaccine
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
2 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
2 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
2 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
3 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
3 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app