Supa Cent Reveals Details of Turbulent Breakup with Rayzor Breaux

Raynell ‘Supa Cent’ Steward, a popular social media influencer and founder of The Crayon Case, has broken her silence on her recent breakup with former fiancé, Rayzor Breaux. In a detailed Instagram video, Supa Cent recounted their tumultuous relationship, revealing that it was often marred by physical confrontations. She affirmed that these confrontations were not one-off incidents but a habitual issue that plagued their relationship.

Public Brawls and Private Agonies

Supa Cent clarified that their separation was not the result of a ‘little scuffle.’ Instead, it stemmed from Rayzor’s disregard for the public nature of their disputes. She detailed an incident where a roadside argument spiralled out of control, culminating in a physical altercation. Rayzor, she recounted, dragged her back to their car, an act she found reprehensible, considering the potential visibility of the encounter.

The Impact on Family

Supa Cent’s disappointment was not confined to the personal loss she suffered. She expressed concern about the impact of the breakup on her children, who had formed a close bond with Rayzor during their nearly three-year relationship. Reflecting on her past, she acknowledged her own aggressive behavior in previous relationships and her ongoing efforts to change, which included seeking therapy.

The Public Breakup

While Supa Cent initially aimed to handle the breakup privately, circumstances propelled her to share news of the split publicly. Rayzor, according to Supa Cent, was keen on a ‘public breakup,’ stating that their relationship wouldn’t be truly over until it was announced on social media. In response to Supa Cent’s revelations, Rayzor Breaux posted and later deleted a controversial Instagram post about the breakup. He subsequently apologized and hinted at a desire for reconciliation while denying any harm caused to Supa Cent.