Suhoor Stories: Dutch Muslim Women's Radio Show Challenges Stereotypes Post-Wilders Victory

An hour before dawn in Hilversum, a town south of Amsterdam, Nora Akachar, a Dutch Moroccan actor turned radio host, begins her day with a mission. She's live on air with Suhoor Stories, a unique talk radio show presented by seven Dutch Muslim women.

Their goal? To demystify Ramadan for the wider Dutch public and challenge long-standing stereotypes about Muslim women, all amidst the political backdrop of Geert Wilders' far-right Freedom party's election victory.

Breaking New Ground in Public Media

The program, believed to be Europe's only daily Ramadan radio and television show aired by a national public broadcaster, tackles current affairs through the lens of ordinary Muslims. From entrepreneurs making halal sausages to Dutch language teachers turned spoken word performers, the show blends nostalgia with inspiration.

It also invites guests to dismantle common misconceptions about Ramadan, with Akachar humorously noting, "Not even water? It's still a question!" Despite facing derogatory and sometimes racist comments, Suhoor Stories has received acclaim for its pioneering approach in publicly funded media.

More Than Just a Radio Show

Akachar, along with her team, uses the platform to counter the negative portrayal of immigrant communities in the Netherlands. Born in Morocco, she is keenly aware of the media landscape that often demonizes Muslims as "predators or criminals."

Through Suhoor Stories, she aims to change this narrative, emphasizing that for too long, societal issues such as terrorism or crime have been viewed through a "white lens," ignoring the lived experiences of stigmatized communities. Akachar is also producing a documentary showcasing the lives of queer Muslims, challenging the perception of intolerance within the Muslim community.

A Beacon of Resistance

Despite the challenges, including criticism from within the Muslim community itself, Akachar remains optimistic. Her efforts, and those of her fellow presenters, symbolize a form of resistance in a country grappling with the implications of the Freedom party's rise.

The show has not only centered Muslim voices in the national narrative but has also served as a lighthouse of resistance, highlighting the universality of experiences such as food, nostalgia, and current affairs. Akachar's dedication to weaving counter-narratives is a testament to her commitment to fostering understanding and challenging stereotypes.

As Akachar and her team press on, their work underscores the importance of representation and dialogue in media. Suhoor Stories is more than just a radio show; it's a movement towards greater understanding and acceptance in the Netherlands. Through their efforts, the presenters hope to inspire not just a national but a global conversation on the richness and diversity of Muslim life, proving that even in the face of adversity, unity and understanding can prevail.