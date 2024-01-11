Startling Video Captures Rats Fleeing from Under Blanket of Homeless Person in NYC Subway

In an unsettling display of New York City's longstanding rodent issue, a startling video from a subway station captures dozens of rats fleeing from beneath a blanket covering a homeless individual. The viral video, making rounds on TikTok, shows an initial few rats scurrying away as subway commuters approach, with a larger group bolting out shortly afterward, cascading onto the train tracks.

The Stirring Spectacle of Subway Rats

The troubling footage highlights the gravity of the rat infestation problem in New York City, a subject that has sparked numerous viral moments in the past, such as rats hauling pizza slices or engaging in fights. The count of rats cohabiting with the homeless person, as shown in the video, is at least a dozen, underlining the dire living conditions faced by many homeless individuals in the city.

A Test for the Newly Appointed 'Rat Czar'

This unsettling incident comes at a critical time when the city's newly appointed 'Rat Czar,' Kathleen Corradi, is tasked with addressing the daunting rat infestation issue that has plagued New York City for years. The video, which amassed nearly seven million views within the first 24 hours of being posted, poses an immediate challenge to Corradi's agenda.

Skepticism Surrounding the Video's Authenticity

While the video has grabbed attention and ignited concerns, it has not escaped skepticism. Notably, the footage does not show the homeless individual allegedly covered by the blanket or the person who might have lifted the blanket, leading some viewers to speculate that the scene may have been staged. As the dust settles on this viral moment, it is clear that New York City's rat problem remains an issue demanding urgent attention, irrespective of the video's authenticity.