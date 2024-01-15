en English
Society

Star Jones and Ricardo Lugo: A Tale of Enduring Love Amid Personal Loss

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:31 pm EST
Star Jones and Ricardo Lugo: A Tale of Enduring Love Amid Personal Loss

A tale of love and resilience in the face of personal loss is the story of Star Jones and Ricardo Lugo. The former co-host of ‘The View’ and current Judge on ‘Divorce Court,’ Jones, aged 61, found enduring joy and fulfillment in her life with Lugo, a seasoned attorney with roots in Chicago. Despite the couple navigating the loss of Jones’ mother, grandmother, and beloved canine companion shortly after their marriage, their bond remains unbroken.

How Love Blossomed Online

The unique love story of Jones and Lugo began on an online dating platform. Both highlighted their legal professions in their usernames, sparking an eight-week-long conversation that culminated in a four-day date. According to Jones, they have been inseparable ever since, a testament to the power of their connection.

Ricardo Lugo: More Than Just A Partner

Ricardo Lugo, a Chicago native, has enjoyed a successful legal career, serving various roles including the Cook County assistant state’s attorney and an administrative law judge. He brought to the relationship a son, Jake, from a previous marriage. Jake shares a close bond with Jones and is currently studying at the University of Southern California (USC).

A Shared Love for Travel and Fashion

The couple, both previously married to other partners, share a love for travel and fashion. They split their time between Chicago and East Hampton, often making public appearances in sophisticated attire. Their shared interests and close-knit union underscore their deep connection and enduring love.

Meanwhile, actor Forest Whitaker mourned the loss of his late ex-wife, Keisha Nash, at a Celebration Of Life ceremony in Los Angeles. Nash, who passed away at 51, had been living with alcoholic liver disease for years. Whitaker delivered a moving speech, sharing memories of their time together. The couple were married for 22 years before filing for divorce in 2018.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

