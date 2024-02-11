Stabbin' Wagon Founder Arrested: Fighting for Life-Saving Resources Amid Controversy

In a recent turn of events, Melissa Jones, founder of the harm reduction nonprofit Stabbin' Wagon, was arrested for trespassing while providing aid to the homeless population in Medford. The incident occurred on February 9th, when Jones and her team were reportedly spotted on private property without permission.

A Mission of Mercy and Controversy

Stabbin' Wagon's mission is to reduce the harm associated with drug use by offering free supplies like fentanyl test kits, naloxone, and hand warmers to those in need. Jones, a former drug user herself, does not force treatment but instead provides information and resources to help individuals make informed decisions about their health.

Thanks to funding from Measure 110, Stabbin' Wagon has been able to hire employees, provide training, and purchase more life-saving naloxone. However, Jones' vocal criticism of the Medford Police Department has led to controversy and allegations of harassment by law enforcement.

Life-Saving Work Amid Legal Challenges

Despite the legal challenges, Stabbin' Wagon continues to make a difference in the lives of many. Yolanda Garrett, a homeless woman who uses the organization's services, recently saved her friend's life using naloxone provided by Stabbin' Wagon.

"Melissa and her team are heroes," said Garrett. "They've given me the tools and knowledge to help my friends when they're in trouble. I don't know what we'd do without them."

Jones remains committed to serving the local homeless community, even in the face of adversity. "We're not going to let this stop us from doing what we know is right," she said. "Our clients deserve access to life-saving resources, and we're going to keep fighting for them."

Seeking Justice and Safeguarding Lives

Stabbin' Wagon has announced its intention to sue the Medford police department for alleged harassment and violation of their rights. The organization seeks to ensure that their mission to provide vital resources and support to the homeless community can continue without fear of retribution or intimidation from law enforcement.

In the meantime, Jones and her team continue their tireless efforts to safeguard lives, offering hope and help to those who need it most. As the legal battle unfolds, the work of Stabbin' Wagon serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of compassion and empathy in addressing the complex issues surrounding homelessness and drug use.

Melissa Jones, founder of Stabbin' Wagon, remains resolute in her mission to provide life-saving resources to Medford's homeless population, despite her recent arrest for trespassing. With the support of Measure 110 funding, Jones and her team have been able to expand their services and make a tangible difference in the lives of many.

The organization's commitment to harm reduction and its efforts to empower individuals with knowledge and tools have not gone unnoticed. Stories of lives saved, like that of Yolanda Garrett's friend, highlight the crucial role Stabbin' Wagon plays in the community. As Jones and her team face legal challenges and allegations of harassment, they continue to advocate for compassion, empathy, and the right to help those most in need.