St. Louis Mourns Loss of Marilyn Fox, Philanthropic Powerhouse and Community Pillar at 89

Marilyn Fox, a renowned philanthropist and influential community leader in St. Louis, passed away last month at the age of 89, leaving behind a legacy rooted in compassion, dedication, and transformative change. Born and raised in St. Louis, Fox embarked on her philanthropic journey later in life, after her five children were grown and her husband Sam Fox's business, Harbour Group, was well-established. Sam Fox is known for his role as a prominent Republican donor and political activist.

Advertisment

A Life Dedicated to Service

Marilyn Fox's philanthropic endeavors were vast and impactful. She led St. Louis Variety for over two decades, a tenure during which millions of dollars were raised to support children with disabilities. Her commitment to education and community development was further exemplified by her long-standing role on the board of trustees at Webster University. In 1992, Fox achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first female president of the Jewish Community Center, an accomplishment that paved the way for her to spearhead an $18 million capital campaign. This campaign culminated in the opening of the Marilyn Fox Building in Chesterfield in 1997, a fitness and education center that stands as a testament to her enduring legacy.

Philanthropic Footprint Across St. Louis

Advertisment

Throughout her life, Fox was deeply involved with numerous local organizations, including the Missouri Botanical Garden, Missouri History Museum, and the United Way of Greater St. Louis. Her leadership roles in these and other institutions such as the Girl Scouts, Jewish Federation of St. Louis, and the National Council of Community and Justice showcased her unwavering commitment to fostering community spirit and aiding those in need. Marilyn Fox's influence extended beyond organizational boundaries, touching the lives of countless individuals across the St. Louis region and beyond.

Remembering a Legacy

As news of Marilyn Fox's passing spreads, tributes from those who knew her and were impacted by her work continue to pour in, reflecting on her remarkable contributions to the St. Louis community and beyond. Her visionary leadership and philanthropic efforts not only transformed the organizations she was a part of but also set a high standard for community involvement and generosity. The Marilyn Fox Building remains a beacon of her dedication to enhancing the quality of life for all, symbolizing the lasting impact of her work.

As the St. Louis community and beyond mourn the loss of Marilyn Fox, reflections on her life's work offer a glimpse into the profound influence she had on the city she called home. Her legacy, characterized by selfless service and an unwavering dedication to the betterment of society, will continue to inspire current and future generations. Marilyn Fox's life reminds us of the power of individual commitment to drive collective change, a lesson that will endure well beyond her years.