St. George City Appoints Pennie Hancock as New Human Resources Director

In a significant move that underscores its commitment to nurturing talent and fostering a dynamic workforce, St. George City has announced the appointment of Pennie Hancock as its new Human Resources director. The announcement comes at a pivotal moment for the city, which is poised to navigate the complexities of the modern workplace and build on its reputation as an employer of choice.

A Seasoned Professional Takes the Helm

Hancock brings to the role a wealth of experience spanning over 16 years in HR leadership positions in both the public and private sectors. Her expertise in talent management, succession planning, and employee development will be instrumental in shaping the city's HR strategy and driving its vision for a world-class workforce.

With a bachelor's degree in business management with an emphasis in Human Resources from Southern Utah University, Hancock is well-equipped to lead the city's HR initiatives. She is a member of the Society for Human Resource Management and holds their professional designation, a testament to her dedication to the field and her commitment to continuous learning and improvement.

Building Relationships and Cultivating Culture

Hancock is widely recognized for her ability to build relationships and connect with people. She is a firm believer in the power of organizational culture and the importance of respect, teamwork, and integrity in the workplace.

In her new role, Hancock will focus on enhancing the city's HR processes, from benefits plan administration to performance management. She will work closely with city leaders and employees to ensure that the HR function is aligned with the city's strategic goals and that it supports the needs and aspirations of its workforce.

Hancock's appointment comes as Sharon Hokanson, the outgoing HR director, prepares to retire after eight years with the city and over 25 years in the HR industry. Hokanson's leadership and dedication have left an indelible mark on the city's HR function, and her legacy will continue to guide its efforts in the years to come.