SRM University AP Re-inaugurates Easwari School of Liberal Arts, Unveils New Academic Programs

In a significant stride towards interdisciplinary excellence, the SRM University Andhra Pradesh witnessed the grand re-inauguration of its School of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences, now christened the Easwari School of Liberal Arts, on February 19. This pivotal event not only marks a new chapter in the university's pursuit of transformative education but also introduces an array of new programs aimed at preparing students to navigate and influence the complex tapestry of modern society.

Embracing Interdisciplinary Learning

The revamped Easwari School of Liberal Arts emerges as a beacon of interdisciplinary learning, with the introduction of cutting-edge programs such as B.A. Hons in Politics, Media Studies, and Sociology and Anthropology. These programs join the school's established offerings in English, Economics, History, Psychology, and International Accounting, creating a robust curriculum designed to foster diversified skills and critical thinking among students. The ceremony was graced by the presence of the university's Pro-Chancellor P. Sathyanarayanan, Vice-Chancellor Manoj K. Arora, along with luminaries from the academic realm, underlining the institution's commitment to becoming a crucible for future knowledge creators.

A Gathering of Minds

The re-inauguration was not just a ceremonial affair but a confluence of ideas and aspirations. Keynote speakers, including the esteemed former JNU professor Gopal Guru and professors Janaki Bakhle and Chandan Gowda, shared their insights on the indispensable role of Liberal Arts in deciphering and addressing the multifaceted challenges of post-modern society. Their discussions, infused with perspectives from their own scholarly works, highlighted the urgency of equipping students with a holistic and interdisciplinary education to better understand societal complexities and contribute meaningfully to their resolution.

A Vision for the Future

The rebranding of the school as the Easwari School of Liberal Arts symbolizes SRM University AP's dedication to a future where education transcends traditional boundaries. By integrating subjects like Politics, Media Studies, Sociology, and Anthropology with its existing curriculum, the university is setting a new standard for Liberal Arts education in India. This bold initiative is envisioned as a step towards nurturing not just academically proficient individuals but well-rounded personalities capable of critical thinking, innovation, and leadership in the face of global challenges.

As the Easwari School of Liberal Arts embarks on this ambitious journey, it stands as a testament to SRM University AP's resolve to mold students into future leaders and knowledge creators. With its enriched curriculum and interdisciplinary approach, the school is poised to make significant contributions to both academia and society at large, preparing students to not only understand the world but to change it.