South Dakota Strengthens Anti-Discrimination Laws with New Antisemitism Definition Bill

On March 6, 2024, a significant legislative step was taken in South Dakota as Governor Kristi Noem signed HB 1076 into law, mandating the usage of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism in investigating unfair or discriminatory practices. This move, supported by prominent Jewish leaders and organizations, aims to provide clearer guidelines for identifying and combating antisemitism, ensuring the safety and protection of the Jewish community in the state.

Legislation Overview

The newly signed bill introduces a comprehensive definition of antisemitism, incorporating contemporary examples such as denying the Jewish people their right to self-determination and equating Israeli policy to that of the Nazis. Governor Noem's action, in collaboration with key figures like Elan Carr, CEO of the Israeli-American Council for Action, and other Jewish leaders, underscores South Dakota's commitment to fighting discrimination and hatred. The presence of notable personalities, including Dan Rosen, Rabbi Dr. Mark Goldfeder, and Rabbi Mendel Alperowitz, at the signing ceremony, highlighted the collective support and urgency behind this legislative effort.

Rising Antisemitism and the Response

In the wake of a significant surge in antisemitic incidents across the United States, estimated at a 400% increase since October 7, the necessity of a clear and actionable definition of antisemitism has become more apparent. Advocates for the bill, such as Mark Goldfeder, Director of the National Jewish Advocacy Center, have emphasized that effectively combating antisemitism starts with a clear definition. This law positions South Dakota as a leader in the fight against Jew-hatred, sending a strong message that hate has no place in the state or the country.

Implications and Future Outlook

By adopting the IHRA definition of antisemitism, South Dakota not only strengthens its legal framework against discrimination but also sets a precedent for other states to follow. The law's enactment comes at a crucial time, aiming to provide a safer environment for Jewish individuals and fostering a culture of understanding and respect. As other states observe South Dakota's proactive measures, it is hoped that a nationwide adoption of similar definitions and laws will emerge, contributing to a more inclusive and discrimination-free society.