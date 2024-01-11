Society of St Vincent de Paul Calls for New Volunteers at Galway Open Evening

The Society of St Vincent de Paul (SVP), a beacon of hope in challenging times, is welcoming the community to an Open Evening at the Menlo Park Hotel. Scheduled on January 16, 2024, at 7.30 pm, the event is designed to attract new volunteers to join their noble mission. With an impressive roster of over 200 active members in Galway city, SVP seeks to expand its volunteer base to sustain their critical services.

Championing Self-sufficiency and Social Justice

SVP is resolute in its commitment to provide support, foster friendship, advocate for social justice, and promote self-sufficiency. A variety of charitable initiatives are undertaken by SVP, including home visitation, managing social housing, operating the Croi na Gaillimhe resource center, offering education support, running shops, and a food hub. The fundamental aim of these activities is to adopt a practical approach to combating poverty and its effects through direct personal contact.

Volunteer Journey with SVP

Weekly meetings in compact groups of around seven members ensure a close-knit community and personalized participation. Volunteer roles offer flexibility, allowing individuals to make meaningful contributions according to their availability and preferences. Prospective volunteers are taken through a comprehensive process of training, induction, and Garda vetting.

Open Evening – A Glimpse into SVP’s Work

The Open Evening serves as a window into SVP’s mission and activities. The event will feature a detailed presentation about the organization’s work, providing insights into how they are making a difference in Galway city. Current members will be on hand to share their experiences, providing attendees with a firsthand account of the impact and fulfillment that comes with volunteering for SVP. This event is open to everyone interested in contributing to this cause.

Additional information about the organization and the Open Evening can be found on the SVP website (www.svp.ie). For any inquiries, individuals can reach out via email at the provided contact.