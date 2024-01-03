en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Society

Sienna Miller Welcomes Second Child: A Stand Against Age-Based Prejudices

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:46 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 1:41 pm EST
Sienna Miller Welcomes Second Child: A Stand Against Age-Based Prejudices

Acclaimed actress Sienna Miller, known for her iconic roles in films such as ‘Alfie’, ‘Factory Girl’, and ‘Layer Cake’, has warmly ushered a baby daughter into the world with her partner Oli Green, a 27-year-old actor celebrated for his performance in ‘American Sniper’. Miller, who recently turned 42, was sighted blissfully strolling with her newborn and Green, her sense of style undiminished, donning a denim jumpsuit and a chic beige baby carrier.

The Road to Motherhood: A Second Time Around

This event marks the arrival of Miller’s second child; she shares a 10-year-old daughter, Marlow, with her ex-partner, actor Tom Sturridge. The flowering of Miller’s relationship with Green was nurtured by their mutual friend, award-winning actress Emily Blunt, who initially joined them on a date and discerned a profound connection between the two.

Unplanned Pregnancy and Challenges of Older Motherhood

Miller’s pregnancy, which emerged as an unplanned surprise, was first publicly revealed during Vogue World and subsequently, when she was spotted on a holiday in the sun-drenched island of Ibiza. The actress has candidly discussed the unique challenges and societal pressures that accompany the journey of becoming an older mother. Her proactive measures to preserve her fertility included freezing her eggs at the age of 40.

Breaking the Stigma: Sienna Miller’s Advocacy

Coming to terms with the possibility of having another child later in life, Miller has expressed her determination to shatter the stigma associated with older mothers. She has been vocal about her experiences with the pressures of expanding her family, sharing her insights into the societal expectations and the criticism she faced. She has vehemently called out the ‘double standards’ that are ‘very misogynistic and patriarchal’, marking a significant stand against age and gender-based prejudice.

In the heartwarming sight of Miller, Green, and their newborn daughter, we see not just a personal celebration of love and family but also a broader narrative of resilience, acceptance, and change, reflective of the shifting societal dynamics of motherhood and family.

0
Society
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Society

See more
7 mins ago
Navigating the Modern Media Landscape: The Importance of a Balanced Media Diet
In an age where information is abundant, the challenge is not finding it, but discerning its quality. Ensuring a balanced and high-quality media diet is now more crucial than ever. Issues such as bias, misinformation, and false stories are rampant, making trustworthiness a scarce commodity. Facing the Filter Bubbles Personalization algorithms on social media platforms
Navigating the Modern Media Landscape: The Importance of a Balanced Media Diet
Teenager Denied Entry to Darts Championship for 'Activist' Costume
11 mins ago
Teenager Denied Entry to Darts Championship for 'Activist' Costume
Michigan Proposes Homeless Bill of Rights Amid Rising Homelessness
13 mins ago
Michigan Proposes Homeless Bill of Rights Amid Rising Homelessness
The Silent Epidemic: Elderly Isolation in the Digital Age
9 mins ago
The Silent Epidemic: Elderly Isolation in the Digital Age
Indiana's First Responder Shortage: A Call for State-Backed Incentives
10 mins ago
Indiana's First Responder Shortage: A Call for State-Backed Incentives
Gypsy Rose Blanchard Defends Husband Against Social Media Trolls
10 mins ago
Gypsy Rose Blanchard Defends Husband Against Social Media Trolls
Latest Headlines
World News
Italian Football Club Perugia Fans Pay Tribute to 'Mimmo' Pucciarini in Remarkable Ceremony
1 min
Italian Football Club Perugia Fans Pay Tribute to 'Mimmo' Pucciarini in Remarkable Ceremony
ADA Welcomes Diverse Expertise in 2024 Board of Directors
1 min
ADA Welcomes Diverse Expertise in 2024 Board of Directors
Saudi Explorer Badr Al-Shebani Conquers South Pole, Inspires a Generation
1 min
Saudi Explorer Badr Al-Shebani Conquers South Pole, Inspires a Generation
Alison Bartolucci Appointed as First Fertility's New Chief Scientific Officer
1 min
Alison Bartolucci Appointed as First Fertility's New Chief Scientific Officer
Fleetwood Signs Patterson Amid Owner's Legal Turmoil; Other Key Football Transfers
2 mins
Fleetwood Signs Patterson Amid Owner's Legal Turmoil; Other Key Football Transfers
Tommy Freeman: The Versatile Catalyst of Northampton Saints' Success
2 mins
Tommy Freeman: The Versatile Catalyst of Northampton Saints' Success
Lancashire Heeler: American Kennel Club’s Newest Recognized Breed
2 mins
Lancashire Heeler: American Kennel Club’s Newest Recognized Breed
Bangladesh Arson Attack Victims Demand Justice, Point Finger at BNP-Jamaat
3 mins
Bangladesh Arson Attack Victims Demand Justice, Point Finger at BNP-Jamaat
Qatar University's Symbolic Garden: A Tribute to Palestine
3 mins
Qatar University's Symbolic Garden: A Tribute to Palestine
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 mins
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
48 mins
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
49 mins
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
1 hour
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
2 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app