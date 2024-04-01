Senator Schatz Champions Return of 58,000 Native American Remains by 2029, Targets Institutions

Senator Brian Schatz has embarked on a notable campaign to expedite the return of Native American human remains and sacred funerary objects, still held by numerous universities and museums across the United States. Despite the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (NAGPRA) of 1990, which mandated their return, about 70 institutions have been found non-compliant, hoarding remains of nearly 58,000 Indigenous people along with hundreds of thousands of cultural items. Schatz's strategy includes public shaming, hearings, and legislative pressure to ensure these institutions adhere to newly implemented regulations requiring the return of these items by January 2029.

Understanding NAGPRA and Its Impact

The 1990 NAGPRA legislation aimed to address the historical injustice of acquiring Native American human remains and cultural items for academic and curatorial purposes without consent. Institutions were to inventory these items and return them to respective tribes or groups, a process fraught with delays and administrative hurdles. Despite the good intentions, many universities and museums have lagged, citing various reasons for non-compliance, from bureaucratic challenges to disputes over item affiliations. However, new regulations introduced in January 2024 have set a firm deadline, pushing for a more aggressive timeline for repatriation.

Challenges and Responses

The path to repatriation is complex, involving detailed inventories, identification of cultural affiliations, and negotiations between institutions and Native tribes. Challenges include insufficient funding, lack of suitable tribal facilities to house returned items, and sometimes, disagreements among tribes themselves over item affiliations. Despite these obstacles, the push for repatriation has seen some success, with institutions beginning the process of returning ancestral remains and sacred objects. However, significant work remains, prompting Senator Schatz's public and legislative efforts to hold institutions accountable.

Looking Ahead: The Road to 2029

With the 2029 deadline established by the new NAGPRA regulations, institutions are now under increased pressure to complete the repatriation process. Senator Schatz's campaign not only seeks to ensure compliance but also aims to restore dignity and justice to Native American communities, long affected by the theft and misuse of their cultural heritage. The journey towards full repatriation is a testament to the enduring struggle for Indigenous rights and the importance of respecting and safeguarding cultural heritage. As the deadline approaches, the collective efforts of lawmakers, institutions, and Indigenous communities will be crucial in rectifying past wrongs and fostering healing and reconciliation.